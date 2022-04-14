lifedog (LFDOG) Tokenomics

lifedog (LFDOG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into lifedog (LFDOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

lifedog (LFDOG) Information

LIFEDOG – The King of All Dog Coins

LIFEDOG is the The Harbinger of Bull Runs. King of All Dog Coins. The Great Dog, The True King, The Resurrector of Dead Memes, The Herald of Meme Rebirth, The Healer of Broken Dreams, The Restorer of Meme Glory.

Memes? They are our language. Money? It is our destiny. $LIFEDOG is the catalyst for both.

A dog with the power to change the fate of all meme coins, he has come to Earth to revive every meme from the ashes and lead us all to the moon.

KEY FEATURES

Memes Communities Absorbtion! LIFE, FUN, PROFIT

Fairlaunch

No MM,

No VCs

Huge celebrity support

Official Website:
https://www.lifedog.xyz/

lifedog (LFDOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for lifedog (LFDOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 22.35K
$ 22.35K$ 22.35K
Total Supply:
$ 952.00M
$ 952.00M$ 952.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 952.00M
$ 952.00M$ 952.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 22.35K
$ 22.35K$ 22.35K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04671619
$ 0.04671619$ 0.04671619
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000496
$ 0.00000496$ 0.00000496
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

lifedog (LFDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of lifedog (LFDOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LFDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LFDOG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LFDOG's tokenomics, explore LFDOG token's live price!

LFDOG Price Prediction

Want to know where LFDOG might be heading? Our LFDOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.