Linde xStock Price (LINX)
The live Linde xStock (LINX) price today is $ 446.53, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINX to USD conversion rate is $ 446.53 per LINX.
Linde xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 288,973, with a circulating supply of 647.16 LINX. During the last 24 hours, LINX traded between $ 446.53 (low) and $ 446.53 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 455.09, while the all-time low was $ 385.09.
In short-term performance, LINX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +3.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Linde xStock is $ 288.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LINX is 647.16, with a total supply of 126219.5028158213. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.36M.
0.00%
0.00%
+3.34%
+3.34%
During today, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ +33.5857539500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +33.5857539500
|+7.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Linde xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.
xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.
xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the real-time price of Linde xStock today?
The live price of Linde xStock stands at ₹40319.267702133035000, moving 0.0% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for LINX?
LINX has traded between ₹40319.267702133035000 and ₹40319.267702133035000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Linde xStock showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is LINX currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LINX is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Linde xStock?
With a market cap of ₹26092714.3656383435000, Linde xStock is ranked #5508, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has LINX seen recently?
The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Linde xStock compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₹41092.189860846355000, while the ATL is ₹34771.564731181355000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence LINX's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (647.156290482687 tokens), category performance within Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.