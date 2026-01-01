Linde xStock Price Today

The live Linde xStock (LINX) price today is $ 446.53, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINX to USD conversion rate is $ 446.53 per LINX.

Linde xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 288,973, with a circulating supply of 647.16 LINX. During the last 24 hours, LINX traded between $ 446.53 (low) and $ 446.53 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 455.09, while the all-time low was $ 385.09.

In short-term performance, LINX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +3.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Linde xStock (LINX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 288.97K$ 288.97K $ 288.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.36M$ 56.36M $ 56.36M Circulation Supply 647.16 647.16 647.16 Total Supply 126,219.5028158213 126,219.5028158213 126,219.5028158213

