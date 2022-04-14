Discover key insights into LiquidLayer (LILA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

LiquidLayer (LILA) Information

LiquidLayer is a highly scalable PoW blockchain with integrated Liquid-Staking-Derivative Bridge. (https://app.uniswap.org/swap?outputCurrency=0x96aDD417293a49E80f024734e96CFd8b355bCc14)

LiquidLayer advances PoW blockchains with EVM compatibility and trilemma solutions. Its unique LSD bridge transfers funds from Ethereum, leveraging DeFi instead of merely locking assets, enabling users to earn APY on bridged assets.

The future of Proof-of-Work is now.