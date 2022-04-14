Liquidy (LQDY) Tokenomics
Liquidy is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on Rujira that operates products and services for decentralized finance. The Liquidy DAO actively manages a treasury of digital assets, including BTC and ETH, which are used productively to generate revenue by market making, lending, staking, and more. These treasury operations are complemented by the Liquidy Swap Router: a parallel optimized multi-hop swap router for Rujira, which improves user experience and earns revenue from swap fees.
All aspects of the DAO, treasury, and revenue streams are exclusively owned and governed by LQDY token stakers. The fundamental value of LQDY is derived from its Treasury (NAV) and Net Income. Transparency is at the heart of the DAO, with real-time financial reporting and treasury operations orchestrated by onchain governance.
Liquidy is community-owned and has been operating since April 2023.
Understanding the tokenomics of Liquidy (LQDY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LQDY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LQDY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
