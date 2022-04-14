Liquidy (LQDY) Information

Liquidy is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on Rujira that operates products and services for decentralized finance. The Liquidy DAO actively manages a treasury of digital assets, including BTC and ETH, which are used productively to generate revenue by market making, lending, staking, and more. These treasury operations are complemented by the Liquidy Swap Router: a parallel optimized multi-hop swap router for Rujira, which improves user experience and earns revenue from swap fees.

All aspects of the DAO, treasury, and revenue streams are exclusively owned and governed by LQDY token stakers. The fundamental value of LQDY is derived from its Treasury (NAV) and Net Income. Transparency is at the heart of the DAO, with real-time financial reporting and treasury operations orchestrated by onchain governance.

Liquidy is community-owned and has been operating since April 2023.