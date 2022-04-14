LitLab Games (LITT) Tokenomics
LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy.
LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers.
LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+.
LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years.
The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LITT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LITT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
