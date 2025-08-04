LizardAi Price (LIZAI)
LizardAi (LIZAI) is currently trading at 0.00013937 USD with a market cap of $ 139.37K USD. LIZAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of LizardAi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LizardAi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LizardAi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LizardAi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LizardAi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+10.96%
+10.63%
+2.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 LIZAI to VND
₫3.66752155
|1 LIZAI to AUD
A$0.0002146298
|1 LIZAI to GBP
￡0.0001045275
|1 LIZAI to EUR
€0.0001198582
|1 LIZAI to USD
$0.00013937
|1 LIZAI to MYR
RM0.0005895351
|1 LIZAI to TRY
₺0.0056695716
|1 LIZAI to JPY
¥0.02048739
|1 LIZAI to ARS
ARS$0.1883376495
|1 LIZAI to RUB
₽0.0110840961
|1 LIZAI to INR
₹0.0121697884
|1 LIZAI to IDR
Rp2.2847537328
|1 LIZAI to KRW
₩0.1930330248
|1 LIZAI to PHP
₱0.0080151687
|1 LIZAI to EGP
￡E.0.0066786104
|1 LIZAI to BRL
R$0.0007735035
|1 LIZAI to CAD
C$0.0001909369
|1 LIZAI to BDT
৳0.0168247464
|1 LIZAI to NGN
₦0.2108459045
|1 LIZAI to UAH
₴0.0057517999
|1 LIZAI to VES
Bs0.01714251
|1 LIZAI to CLP
$0.1351889
|1 LIZAI to PKR
Rs0.0390500803
|1 LIZAI to KZT
₸0.074688383
|1 LIZAI to THB
฿0.0045225565
|1 LIZAI to TWD
NT$0.0041588008
|1 LIZAI to AED
د.إ0.0005114879
|1 LIZAI to CHF
Fr0.000111496
|1 LIZAI to HKD
HK$0.0010926608
|1 LIZAI to MAD
.د.م0.0012599048
|1 LIZAI to MXN
$0.0026257308
|1 LIZAI to PLN
zł0.0005128816
|1 LIZAI to RON
лв0.0006104406
|1 LIZAI to SEK
kr0.0013449205
|1 LIZAI to BGN
лв0.0002341416
|1 LIZAI to HUF
Ft0.0479418863
|1 LIZAI to CZK
Kč0.0029574314
|1 LIZAI to KWD
د.ك0.00004222911
|1 LIZAI to ILS
₪0.0004752517