The live Lnfi Network price today is 0.00916432 USD.LN market cap is 897,337 USD. Track real-time LN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Lnfi Network price today is 0.00916432 USD.LN market cap is 897,337 USD. Track real-time LN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About LN

LN Price Info

What is LN

LN Whitepaper

LN Official Website

LN Tokenomics

LN Price Forecast

1 LN to USD Live Price:

$0.00916432
-5.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lnfi Network (LN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:08:04 (UTC+8)

Lnfi Network Price Today

The live Lnfi Network (LN) price today is $ 0.00916432, with a 5.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current LN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00916432 per LN.

Lnfi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 897,337, with a circulating supply of 97.92M LN. During the last 24 hours, LN traded between $ 0.00916148 (low) and $ 0.00975373 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.056908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00916159.

In short-term performance, LN moved -0.36% in the last hour and -5.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lnfi Network (LN) Market Information

$ 897.34K
--
$ 9.16M
97.92M
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Lnfi Network is $ 897.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LN is 97.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.16M.

Lnfi Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00916148
24H Low
$ 0.00975373
24H High

$ 0.00916148
$ 0.00975373
$ 0.056908
$ 0.00916159
-0.36%

-5.98%

-5.60%

-5.60%

Lnfi Network (LN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Lnfi Network to USD was $ -0.000583512926931975.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lnfi Network to USD was $ -0.0019495358.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lnfi Network to USD was $ -0.0029126014.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lnfi Network to USD was $ -0.010482364646627357.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000583512926931975-5.98%
30 Days$ -0.0019495358-21.27%
60 Days$ -0.0029126014-31.78%
90 Days$ -0.010482364646627357-53.35%

Price Prediction for Lnfi Network

Lnfi Network (LN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lnfi Network (LN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lnfi Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lnfi Network will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for LN price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Lnfi Network Price Prediction.

What is Lnfi Network (LN)

Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lnfi Network (LN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Lnfi Network

What is the current price of Lnfi Network?

Lnfi Network is priced at ₹0.8236626332298831808000, shifting -5.98% today.

How fast is the LN community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Lnfi Network's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Perpetuals,BTCfi Protocol,Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is LN's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does LN compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹5.11472680262651152000 and ATL is ₹0.8234172687087056596000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 97916422.278764 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lnfi Network

How much will 1 Lnfi Network be worth in 2030?
If Lnfi Network were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Lnfi Network prices and expected ROI.
Lnfi Network (LN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Lnfi Network

