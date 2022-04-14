Lnfi Network Price Today

The live Lnfi Network (LN) price today is $ 0.00916432, with a 5.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current LN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00916432 per LN.

Lnfi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 897,337, with a circulating supply of 97.92M LN. During the last 24 hours, LN traded between $ 0.00916148 (low) and $ 0.00975373 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.056908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00916159.

In short-term performance, LN moved -0.36% in the last hour and -5.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lnfi Network (LN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 897.34K$ 897.34K $ 897.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.16M$ 9.16M $ 9.16M Circulation Supply 97.92M 97.92M 97.92M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lnfi Network is $ 897.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LN is 97.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.16M.