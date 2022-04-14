LNKD Networks (LNKD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LNKD Networks (LNKD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LNKD Networks (LNKD) Information $LNKD is the fuel of the InterLink ecosystem on BSC, powering rewards, liquidity, and growth. Holders earn automatic USDT rewards with every transaction, while volume drives constant buy pressure into $INTL — the utility token used for payments, metaverse, and gaming across InterLink. Launched with 10 LP pairs and expanding to 50+, $LNKD strengthens the treasury, fuels The Vault, and sustains a self-feeding loop built for rewards, scalability, and long-term ecosystem dominance. Official Website: https://www.interlinkalliance.net/ Whitepaper: https://www.interlinkalliance.net/lnkdwhitepaper

LNKD Networks (LNKD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LNKD Networks (LNKD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 79.87K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 400.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 199.68K All-Time High: $ 0.00021697 All-Time Low: $ 0.0001958 Current Price: $ 0.00019891

LNKD Networks (LNKD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LNKD Networks (LNKD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LNKD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LNKD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

