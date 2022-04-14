Locked Money (LMY) Tokenomics
Locked Money (LMY) Information
Locked Money--Secure Asset Management Powered by AI
What is Locked Money? LM is a pioneering self-custodial platform designed for secure, efficient management of digital assets. It combines blockchain technology with advanced legal frameworks, making it a fortress for your crypto wealth.
Access to your own AI Agent Your AI agent provides comprehensive insights into cryptocurrency behaviors, trends, and community dynamics, offering suggestions on DeFi protocols and predicting market movements.
Fully Autonomous AI Crypto Trading Your AI agent can autonomously trade cryptocurrency by continuously analyzing market data, identifying trends, and executing trades based on pre-set strategies or real-time conditions.
Self-Custody and Control With LM, you establish complete sovereignty over your digital assets through seedless vaults, providing an impenetrable method of asset management that prioritises security and user autonomy.
Advanced Legal Frameworks Giving you peace of mind through legal clarity and protection. LM offers access to sophisticated legal structures like Foundations and Series LLCs, traditionally used by high-net-worth individuals for asset protection and tax efficiency.
Locked Money (LMY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Locked Money (LMY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Locked Money (LMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Locked Money (LMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LMY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LMY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.