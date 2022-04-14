LOD3 Token (LOD3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LOD3 Token (LOD3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LOD3 Token (LOD3) Information LODE Tokens represent a contribution supporting LODE’s technical and business operations and entitle their holders to receive a proportional share of the yield generated by the LODE Token Ecosystem alongside any profits that the LODE Project may distribute. They are unbacked assets that do not represent ownership over LODE’s operations. At present, LODE Token holders receive a proportional share of 10% of the premium charged on the sale of new AGX and AUX Coins (10% of the difference between the sale price and the spot price). LODE tokens additionally will accumulate the yield produced by liquidity pools. Official Website: https://lod3.fi Buy LOD3 Now!

LOD3 Token (LOD3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOD3 Token (LOD3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 92.43K $ 92.43K $ 92.43K Total Supply: $ 770.00M $ 770.00M $ 770.00M Circulating Supply: $ 64.14M $ 64.14M $ 64.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.11M $ 1.11M $ 1.11M All-Time High: $ 8.06 $ 8.06 $ 8.06 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00144089 $ 0.00144089 $ 0.00144089 Learn more about LOD3 Token (LOD3) price

LOD3 Token (LOD3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LOD3 Token (LOD3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOD3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOD3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOD3's tokenomics, explore LOD3 token's live price!

