LOOPY (LOOPY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LOOPY (LOOPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LOOPY (LOOPY) Information $LOOPY is a community-driven meme coin inspired by Loopy, the beloved plushie mascot widely recognized in Korea. As a semi-aquatic animal, the beaver perfectly symbolizes the adaptable and innovative spirit of the Sui blockchain. $LOOPY on Sui is gaining significant attention thanks to high-quality 3D videos showcasing LOOPY in imaginative settings and unique, handcrafted outfits. We are fully committed to expanding LOOPY’s presence within the Sui meme ecosystem and supporting the growth of the Sui foundation by attracting more users and contributors to the platform. Official Website: https://loopysui.com/ Buy LOOPY Now!

LOOPY (LOOPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOOPY (LOOPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.76K $ 35.76K $ 35.76K Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.76K $ 35.76K $ 35.76K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about LOOPY (LOOPY) price

LOOPY (LOOPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LOOPY (LOOPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOOPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOOPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOOPY's tokenomics, explore LOOPY token's live price!

LOOPY Price Prediction Want to know where LOOPY might be heading? Our LOOPY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LOOPY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!