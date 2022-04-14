Low Quality Cat (LQC) Tokenomics
The origin of the low quality cat remains surrounded in lore and mystery.
Taken with 0.1MP on one of the first commercially available digital cameras, the true identity of the cat to this day remains unknown.
However, it has since been immortalized on the blockchain forever in the form of $LQC and is celebrated by a cult following and lovers of genuine low quality everywhere.
The community has burned 45% of the supply. The memes are endless.
Understanding the tokenomics of Low Quality Cat (LQC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LQC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LQC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
