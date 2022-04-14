Luce Dog (SANTINO) Tokenomics
Luce Dog (SANTINO) Information
Luce Dog is an innovative meme token that combines the fun and excitement of meme culture with the potential for community-driven growth in the cryptocurrency space. Designed to engage and entertain, Luce Dog aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where holders can participate in unique events, rewards, and social initiatives. With a focus on building a strong community, Luce Dog leverages the power of memes to spread awareness and drive adoption, making it not just a token, but a movement. Join us on our journey to unleash the playful spirit of crypto with Luce Dog!
Luce Dog (SANTINO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Luce Dog (SANTINO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Luce Dog (SANTINO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Luce Dog (SANTINO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SANTINO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SANTINO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.