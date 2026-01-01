LUCKY Price (LUCKY)
The live LUCKY (LUCKY) price today is $ 0.00708907, with a 3.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00708907 per LUCKY.
LUCKY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,110,943, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LUCKY. During the last 24 hours, LUCKY traded between $ 0.00704048 (low) and $ 0.00753454 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01516892, while the all-time low was $ 0.00561765.
In short-term performance, LUCKY moved -1.09% in the last hour and -2.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of LUCKY is $ 7.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUCKY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.11M.
During today, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ -0.000275139953167509.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ +0.0010900090.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ -0.0032886784.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000275139953167509
|-3.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010900090
|+15.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032886784
|-46.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of LUCKY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
B-Lucky is a decentralized lottery platform built on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), designed to revolutionize the way people experience online gaming and rewards in the Web3 era. Unlike traditional lottery systems that rely on centralized authorities and opaque mechanisms, B-Lucky leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to provide users with a fully transparent, provably fair, and trustless lottery experience. At the heart of B-Lucky’s ecosystem lies a set of carefully audited smart contracts that handle every aspect of the game. From ticket purchases and prize pool management to random number generation and automated payouts. Every draw is recorded on the blockchain, allowing anyone to verify results independently in real time. Participants can enter lotteries using BNB, and each ticket purchased contributes to the growing prize pool. When the draw takes place, a random winner is selected through a verifiable on-chain randomization process, ensuring that every participant has an equal and fair chance of winning. Winners receive their prizes instantly and directly into their wallets, eliminating delays and ensuring complete financial autonomy. Beyond just lotteries, B-Lucky aims to create a community-driven ecosystem where players, token holders, and developers can all benefit. Holders of the native B-LUCKY token may gain access to exclusive draws, staking rewards, governance rights, and referral bonuses. Security and transparency are core pillars of the B-Lucky platform. Regular audits by reputable third-party firms verified the security of the contracts. The use of decentralized technologies minimizes risks associated with fraud or manipulation, fostering a new level of trust between the platform and its community. In essence, B-Lucky is more than just a lottery, it represents a next-generation decentralized entertainment platform that merges gaming, blockchain innovation, and community empowerment. With its focus on fairness, accessibility, and sustainability, B-Lucky is paving the way for the future of decentralized gaming and digital rewards.
What is the live trading price of LUCKY today?
The current trading price of LUCKY stands at ₹0.6401936251487713637000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for LUCKY?
LUCKY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for LUCKY?
In the last 24 hours, LUCKY has seen a price movement of -3.73%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has LUCKY traded in today?
Within the past day, LUCKY fluctuated between ₹0.6358056012971266768000 and ₹0.6804227460623782514000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
