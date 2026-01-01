ExchangeDEX+
The live LUCKY price today is 0.00708907 USD.LUCKY market cap is 7,110,943 USD. Track real-time LUCKY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 LUCKY to USD Live Price:

$0.00709521
$0.00709521
-3.60%1D
USD
LUCKY (LUCKY) Live Price Chart
LUCKY Price Today

The live LUCKY (LUCKY) price today is $ 0.00708907, with a 3.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00708907 per LUCKY.

LUCKY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,110,943, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LUCKY. During the last 24 hours, LUCKY traded between $ 0.00704048 (low) and $ 0.00753454 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01516892, while the all-time low was $ 0.00561765.

In short-term performance, LUCKY moved -1.09% in the last hour and -2.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LUCKY (LUCKY) Market Information

$ 7.11M
--
$ 7.11M
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of LUCKY is $ 7.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUCKY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.11M.

LUCKY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00704048
24H Low
$ 0.00753454
24H High

$ 0.00704048
$ 0.00753454
$ 0.01516892
$ 0.00561765
-1.09%

-3.73%

-2.59%

-2.59%

LUCKY (LUCKY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ -0.000275139953167509.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ +0.0010900090.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ -0.0032886784.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUCKY to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000275139953167509-3.73%
30 Days$ +0.0010900090+15.38%
60 Days$ -0.0032886784-46.39%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for LUCKY

LUCKY (LUCKY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LUCKY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LUCKY (LUCKY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LUCKY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price LUCKY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LUCKY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LUCKY Price Prediction.

What is LUCKY (LUCKY)

B-Lucky is a decentralized lottery platform built on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), designed to revolutionize the way people experience online gaming and rewards in the Web3 era. Unlike traditional lottery systems that rely on centralized authorities and opaque mechanisms, B-Lucky leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to provide users with a fully transparent, provably fair, and trustless lottery experience. At the heart of B-Lucky’s ecosystem lies a set of carefully audited smart contracts that handle every aspect of the game. From ticket purchases and prize pool management to random number generation and automated payouts. Every draw is recorded on the blockchain, allowing anyone to verify results independently in real time. Participants can enter lotteries using BNB, and each ticket purchased contributes to the growing prize pool. When the draw takes place, a random winner is selected through a verifiable on-chain randomization process, ensuring that every participant has an equal and fair chance of winning. Winners receive their prizes instantly and directly into their wallets, eliminating delays and ensuring complete financial autonomy. Beyond just lotteries, B-Lucky aims to create a community-driven ecosystem where players, token holders, and developers can all benefit. Holders of the native B-LUCKY token may gain access to exclusive draws, staking rewards, governance rights, and referral bonuses. Security and transparency are core pillars of the B-Lucky platform. Regular audits by reputable third-party firms verified the security of the contracts. The use of decentralized technologies minimizes risks associated with fraud or manipulation, fostering a new level of trust between the platform and its community. In essence, B-Lucky is more than just a lottery, it represents a next-generation decentralized entertainment platform that merges gaming, blockchain innovation, and community empowerment. With its focus on fairness, accessibility, and sustainability, B-Lucky is paving the way for the future of decentralized gaming and digital rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

LUCKY (LUCKY) Resource

About LUCKY

What is the live trading price of LUCKY today?

The current trading price of LUCKY stands at ₹0.6401936251487713637000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for LUCKY?

LUCKY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for LUCKY?

In the last 24 hours, LUCKY has seen a price movement of -3.73%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has LUCKY traded in today?

Within the past day, LUCKY fluctuated between ₹0.6358056012971266768000 and ₹0.6804227460623782514000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LUCKY

LUCKY (LUCKY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.