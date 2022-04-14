LUDWIG (LUDWIG) Information

Ludwig On Sonic (LUDWIG) is your meme gateway to exploring Balancer technology on the Sonic network. The phrase "High Speed, Perfect Beets" highlights the Sonic network’s lightning-fast performance, while "Beets" refers to the DEX where our primary pools and liquidity are hosted.

Ludwig brings you the nostalgic yet iconic Ludwig character, which has been the Beethoven X mascot since their launch in 2021, thanks to Vee’s artistry and their invitation to adapt their assets.

LUDWIG leverages Balancer's technology by offering a 60/25/15 weighted pool paired with stS (the leading liquid staking solution on Sonic) and BEETS (the native token of the Beets). With a total supply of 25 million tokens, a team-managed multisig will oversee emissions and incentive models, delivering APR rewards to stakers and liquidity providers.