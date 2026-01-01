Lukas Token Price Today

The live Lukas Token (LUKAS) price today is $ 0.00847162, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUKAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00847162 per LUKAS.

Lukas Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 495,923, with a circulating supply of 58.54M LUKAS. During the last 24 hours, LUKAS traded between $ 0.00805151 (low) and $ 0.0085195 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01574801, while the all-time low was $ 0.00789749.

In short-term performance, LUKAS moved +3.63% in the last hour and -12.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lukas Token (LUKAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 495.92K$ 495.92K $ 495.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.47M$ 8.47M $ 8.47M Circulation Supply 58.54M 58.54M 58.54M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

