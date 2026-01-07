Lukas Token (LUKAS) Tokenomics
LUKAS Token is an entertainment-based cryptocurrency that bridges the gap between artists and fans, allowing supporters to directly benefit from the success of the performers they love. Inspired by Aca Lukas, one of the biggest music icons in the Balkans, the project transforms concerts and live events into tokenized experiences with real economic impact. The concept is simple, our company organizes one major event every month, and all event profits are used in a flywheel model to buy back LUKAS Tokens from the market, creating sustainable demand and linking token value to real-world success.
Aca Lukas has a massive following, performing in sold out stadiums of over 100,000 people, and his influence forms the foundation of this unique Web3 ecosystem. Token holders gain access to exclusive concert tickets, backstage experiences, limited NFTs, and fan-only digital content, while also benefiting from the continuous growth of the platform.
The long-term vision of LUKAS Token is to become a global artist-fan platform, onboarding more musicians and performers from around the world who will continue the movement that Aca Lukas started. Each new artist brings their audience and events into the ecosystem, increasing exposure, volume, and token utility.
Lukas Token (LUKAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lukas Token (LUKAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUKAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUKAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
