Luna Inu (LINU) Information

Linu aka Luna Inu is 100% community owned and decentralized. Linu's goals are to change the culture of crypto to one of community decision making, volunteering one’s skills, and preventing scams from taking over the space.

The decentralized community banded together through adversity early in the project and flushed out centralized bad actors who tried to take over the project. The community triumphed and the project was revived. Decentralization won.

The code is a 1:1 clone of Shiba Inu. The contract is renounced, minimizing the risk of a rug pull or centralization.

Luna Inu uses memes, the most powerful tool of persuasion in the world, to galvanize a strong network of allies while having fun. Memes can change the world.