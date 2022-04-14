Luna Inu (LINU) Tokenomics
Linu aka Luna Inu is 100% community owned and decentralized. Linu's goals are to change the culture of crypto to one of community decision making, volunteering one’s skills, and preventing scams from taking over the space.
The decentralized community banded together through adversity early in the project and flushed out centralized bad actors who tried to take over the project. The community triumphed and the project was revived. Decentralization won.
The code is a 1:1 clone of Shiba Inu. The contract is renounced, minimizing the risk of a rug pull or centralization.
Luna Inu uses memes, the most powerful tool of persuasion in the world, to galvanize a strong network of allies while having fun. Memes can change the world.
Understanding the tokenomics of Luna Inu (LINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LINU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LINU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
