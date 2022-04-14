Lybra (LBR) Information

The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future.

The protocol's primary objective is to provide the cryptocurrency industry with a safer, more decentralized stablecoin, eUSD, which offers stable interest to its token holders. As a DeFi protocol, Lybra facilitates the minting of eUSD by allowing users to borrow against their deposited ETH and stETH.

eUSD, being an ETH-assets-over-collateralized stablecoin, offers users the security and stability necessary for conducting their business with confidence.

A distinctive feature of the Lybra Protocol is that users can earn regular stable income by holding minted (borrowed) eUSD, which is powered by the LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives) income generated from the deposited ETH and stETH. In other words, when users deposit ETH or stETH and mint EUSD against them, they receive a stable income in stETH of approximately 5%, which is converted to eUSD through the protocol and distributed to them.

eUSD is an interest-bearing, over-collateralized stablecoin that ensures safety and stability. The Lybra Foundation and LybraDAO community firmly believe that a decentralized stablecoin is essential for both enterprises and individuals to fully harness the benefits of cryptocurrency. By offering an interest-bearing stablecoin supported by ETH and stETH, the Lybra Protocol empowers users to participate in the DeFi ecosystem with confidence and security.