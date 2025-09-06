Lympo Market (LMT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 1.76$ 1.76 $ 1.76 Lowest Price $ 0.00009641$ 0.00009641 $ 0.00009641 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -61.73% Price Change (7D) -61.73%

Lympo Market (LMT) real-time price is $0.00021584. Over the past 24 hours, LMT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LMT's all-time high price is $ 1.76, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009641.

In terms of short-term performance, LMT has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -61.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lympo Market (LMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.51K$ 33.51K $ 33.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 269.81K$ 269.81K $ 269.81K Circulation Supply 155.25M 155.25M 155.25M Total Supply 1,250,000,000.0 1,250,000,000.0 1,250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lympo Market is $ 33.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LMT is 155.25M, with a total supply of 1250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 269.81K.