Macropod Price Today

The live Macropod (AUDM) price today is $ 0.66912, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.66912 per AUDM.

Macropod currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,991,449, with a circulating supply of 2.98M AUDM. During the last 24 hours, AUDM traded between $ 0.666627 (low) and $ 0.673451 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.714989, while the all-time low was $ 0.652595.

In short-term performance, AUDM moved +0.22% in the last hour and -0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Macropod (AUDM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Circulation Supply 2.98M 2.98M 2.98M Total Supply 2,975,940.9 2,975,940.9 2,975,940.9

The current Market Cap of Macropod is $ 1.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AUDM is 2.98M, with a total supply of 2975940.9. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.99M.