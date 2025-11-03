MAGA Hat (MAGA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000425 24H High $ 0.00000447 All Time High $ 0.00073793 Lowest Price $ 0.00000425 Price Change (1H) -0.22% Price Change (1D) -4.20% Price Change (7D) -11.10%

MAGA Hat (MAGA) real-time price is $0.00000426. Over the past 24 hours, MAGA traded between a low of $ 0.00000425 and a high of $ 0.00000447, showing active market volatility. MAGA's all-time high price is $ 0.00073793, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000425.

In terms of short-term performance, MAGA has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, -4.20% over 24 hours, and -11.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MAGA Hat (MAGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.75M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.76M Circulation Supply 410.29B Total Supply 413,340,042,866.44934

The current Market Cap of MAGA Hat is $ 1.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAGA is 410.29B, with a total supply of 413340042866.44934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.76M.