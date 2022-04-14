MAGA VP (MVP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MAGA VP (MVP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MAGA VP (MVP) Information A meme rewards token on Ethereum dedicated to supporting presidential candidate Donald Trump. Our token supports the MAGA TRUMP ecosystem by adding to its liquidity while passively rewarding MVP holders in TRUMP tokens through buy and sell tax. Official Website: https://www.magavpcoin.com/ Buy MVP Now!

MAGA VP (MVP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAGA VP (MVP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 120.24K $ 120.24K $ 120.24K Total Supply: $ 47.50M $ 47.50M $ 47.50M Circulating Supply: $ 45.25M $ 45.25M $ 45.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 126.20K $ 126.20K $ 126.20K All-Time High: $ 0.709196 $ 0.709196 $ 0.709196 All-Time Low: $ 0.0019368 $ 0.0019368 $ 0.0019368 Current Price: $ 0.0026569 $ 0.0026569 $ 0.0026569 Learn more about MAGA VP (MVP) price

MAGA VP (MVP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MAGA VP (MVP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MVP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MVP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MVP's tokenomics, explore MVP token's live price!

MVP Price Prediction Want to know where MVP might be heading? Our MVP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MVP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!