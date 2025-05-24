Magic Internet Cash Price (MIC)
The live price of Magic Internet Cash (MIC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magic Internet Cash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 226.48 USD
- Magic Internet Cash price change within the day is -3.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MIC price information.
During today, the price change of Magic Internet Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magic Internet Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magic Internet Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magic Internet Cash to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-28.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Magic Internet Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.41%
-39.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about The project is 4 months old it is a meme coin with a NFT collection we sold 3000 NFT's in 24 hours minting out straight away we have a huge community on twitter 2.5k followers and great engagement. What makes your project unique? Community's from all across the Ethereum network have come together to support "magic internet cash" which is click bait in itself . History of your project. All time high 3million over 4 months old, listed on CMC about 2 months ago. Project will never die the community is insane. We are also verified on twitter and followed by some huge CT's including ben.eth who owns 10 wizards. What’s next for your project? We are releasing another batch of "MILADY WIZARDS" in the upcoming weeks we already have OG wizard nft collection and a sproto x pepe collection also. What can your token be used for? Currently exposure to the NFT community and a great way to hype the branding "Magic internet cash" we are soon to drop some unique clothing merchandise.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MIC to VND
₫--
|1 MIC to AUD
A$--
|1 MIC to GBP
￡--
|1 MIC to EUR
€--
|1 MIC to USD
$--
|1 MIC to MYR
RM--
|1 MIC to TRY
₺--
|1 MIC to JPY
¥--
|1 MIC to RUB
₽--
|1 MIC to INR
₹--
|1 MIC to IDR
Rp--
|1 MIC to KRW
₩--
|1 MIC to PHP
₱--
|1 MIC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MIC to BRL
R$--
|1 MIC to CAD
C$--
|1 MIC to BDT
৳--
|1 MIC to NGN
₦--
|1 MIC to UAH
₴--
|1 MIC to VES
Bs--
|1 MIC to PKR
Rs--
|1 MIC to KZT
₸--
|1 MIC to THB
฿--
|1 MIC to TWD
NT$--
|1 MIC to AED
د.إ--
|1 MIC to CHF
Fr--
|1 MIC to HKD
HK$--
|1 MIC to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MIC to MXN
$--