maicrotrader (MAICRO) Information

maicrotrader is the copilot for crypto trading – an AI agent which hypercharges a crypto trader's edge.

The maicrotrader Terminal has unparalleled speed and intelligence as it regards markets, themes and tokens. It serves as the ultimate central dashboard for traders to analyze and execute their trades onchain using AI agents, and manage their portfolios.

Investors who don’t trade day-to-day are able to invest in one of maicrotrader’s proprietary Trading Agents, who autonomously trade based on the terminal’s knowledge. Top traders have the opportunity to use maicrotrader as a platform to launch their own Trading Agents, attracting TVL and generating fees.