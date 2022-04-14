Marginswap (MFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marginswap (MFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marginswap (MFI) Information Marginswap is a decentralized trading protocol that natively supports overcollateralized loans, spot and leverage trading of tokens on AMMs like Uniswap and SushiSwap. With Marginswap, traders can trade a wide variety of assets, like on any existing swap protocol but with up to 5x leverage. Margin trading is possible due to Bond lending, i.e., lenders supply crypto assets to the protocol, which traders borrow for their trades. Official Website: https://marginswap.finance/ Buy MFI Now!

Marginswap (MFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marginswap (MFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 116.15K $ 116.15K $ 116.15K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.05M $ 7.05M $ 7.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 164.71K $ 164.71K $ 164.71K All-Time High: $ 3.93 $ 3.93 $ 3.93 All-Time Low: $ 0.00965396 $ 0.00965396 $ 0.00965396 Current Price: $ 0.01647047 $ 0.01647047 $ 0.01647047 Learn more about Marginswap (MFI) price

Marginswap (MFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marginswap (MFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MFI's tokenomics, explore MFI token's live price!

MFI Price Prediction Want to know where MFI might be heading? Our MFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!