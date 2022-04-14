Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL) Information Marinade.finance is the first Liquid staking protocol built on Solana, and is supported by the Solana Foundation. The users stake their SOL tokens with Marinade-, which is using automatic staking strategies to delegate the SOL to validators, -and the user receive "staked SOL" tokens called mSOL that they can use in the world of DeFi or to swap any time back to original SOL tokens to unstake. Official Website: https://marinade.finance/ Buy MSOL Now!

Market Cap: $ 872.49M
Total Supply: $ 3.93M
Circulating Supply: $ 3.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 872.49M
All-Time High: $ 363.77
All-Time Low: $ 8.93
Current Price: $ 221.98

Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MSOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MSOL's tokenomics, explore MSOL token's live price!

