Marine Moguls (MOGUL) Information Marine Moguls NFTs are a unique collection of 10,000 digital assets. Integrating advanced ERC-404 technology and AI-powered trading tools, this project features AI-crafted NFTs that offer holders benefits like liquidity, fractional ownership, and exclusive access to MetBot's high-frequency trading system. Additionally, over 2,500 NFTs come with prizes totaling over 2.9 million USDT. Marine Moguls aims to transform the financial landscape by merging traditional finance with innovative digital assets. Official Website: https://marinemoguls.com/ Buy MOGUL Now!

Marine Moguls (MOGUL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marine Moguls (MOGUL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 109.47K $ 109.47K $ 109.47K Total Supply: $ 9.98K $ 9.98K $ 9.98K Circulating Supply: $ 2.71K $ 2.71K $ 2.71K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 403.82K $ 403.82K $ 403.82K All-Time High: $ 910.54 $ 910.54 $ 910.54 All-Time Low: $ 33.72 $ 33.72 $ 33.72 Current Price: $ 40.45 $ 40.45 $ 40.45 Learn more about Marine Moguls (MOGUL) price

Marine Moguls (MOGUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marine Moguls (MOGUL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOGUL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOGUL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOGUL's tokenomics, explore MOGUL token's live price!

