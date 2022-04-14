Market Making Pro (MMPRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Market Making Pro (MMPRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Making Pro (MMPRO) Information MMPRO Token is a part of our whole ecosystem. The Marketmaking.pro is an agency who provides marketmaking and liquidity services to the exchanges and projects. Besides that we are building a cross chain multi-farming ecosystem. That's what we need MMPRO for. Official Website: https://marketmaking.pro/

Market Making Pro (MMPRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Market Making Pro (MMPRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 346.22K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 92.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 376.00K All-Time High: $ 0.824202 All-Time Low: $ 0.00375393 Current Price: $ 0.00376063

Market Making Pro (MMPRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Market Making Pro (MMPRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MMPRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MMPRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MMPRO's tokenomics, explore MMPRO token's live price!

