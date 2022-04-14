Mars Ecosystem (XMS) Tokenomics

Mars Ecosystem (XMS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Mars Ecosystem (XMS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Mars Ecosystem (XMS) Information

Mars Ecosystem is a new decentralized stablecoin paradigm, it integrates the creation and use of stablecoin into the same system. Mars Ecosystem consists of three parts: Mars Treasury, Mars Stablecoin and Mars DeFi protocols, which together form a positive feedback loop. Mars stablecoin is price-stable, capital-efficient, scalable and decentralized. The goal of Mars Ecosystem is to build the central bank and reserve currency of the DeFi world.

Mars Ecosystem has the following unique innovations: -Treasury assets classification mechanism -Mintage control mechanism -Anti-"bank run" mechanism -The integration of DeFi protocols and stablecoin into the same system

Official Website:
https://marsdao.finance/

Mars Ecosystem (XMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mars Ecosystem (XMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 285.98K
$ 285.98K$ 285.98K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 666.63M
$ 666.63M$ 666.63M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 428.99K
$ 428.99K$ 428.99K
All-Time High:
$ 1.45
$ 1.45$ 1.45
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00042895
$ 0.00042895$ 0.00042895

Mars Ecosystem (XMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Ecosystem (XMS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XMS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XMS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XMS's tokenomics, explore XMS token's live price!

XMS Price Prediction

Want to know where XMS might be heading? Our XMS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.