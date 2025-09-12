More About MARS

Mars Protocol Logo

Mars Protocol Price (MARS)

Unlisted

1 MARS to USD Live Price:

$0.02507052
$0.02507052
+16.90%1D
mexc
USD
Mars Protocol (MARS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-12 15:13:57 (UTC+8)

Mars Protocol (MARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01995473
$ 0.01995473
24H Low
$ 0.02583661
$ 0.02583661
24H High

$ 0.01995473
$ 0.01995473

$ 0.02583661
$ 0.02583661

$ 0.512804
$ 0.512804

$ 0
$ 0

-0.85%

+16.01%

+25.42%

+25.42%

Mars Protocol (MARS) real-time price is $0.02497213. Over the past 24 hours, MARS traded between a low of $ 0.01995473 and a high of $ 0.02583661, showing active market volatility. MARS's all-time high price is $ 0.512804, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MARS has changed by -0.85% over the past hour, +16.01% over 24 hours, and +25.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) Market Information

$ 6.68M
$ 6.68M

--
--

$ 14.49M
$ 14.49M

266.47M
266.47M

577,958,415.667477
577,958,415.667477

The current Market Cap of Mars Protocol is $ 6.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARS is 266.47M, with a total supply of 577958415.667477. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.49M.

Mars Protocol (MARS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mars Protocol to USD was $ +0.00344563.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mars Protocol to USD was $ +0.0088846443.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mars Protocol to USD was $ -0.0079071627.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mars Protocol to USD was $ -0.007330378126849136.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00344563+16.01%
30 Days$ +0.0088846443+35.58%
60 Days$ -0.0079071627-31.66%
90 Days$ -0.007330378126849136-22.69%

What is Mars Protocol (MARS)

What is Mars Protocol? Mars Protocol consists of a money market, called Red Bank, and a generalized credit primitive called Rover. Mars Protocol utilizes a so-called hub and outpost topology, whereby its base, Mars Hub acts as a command center for numerous outposts. Each outpost consists of an instance of Red Bank and Rover and the first of many outposts will be the Osmosis chain.

Mars Protocol (MARS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Mars Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mars Protocol (MARS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mars Protocol (MARS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mars Protocol.

Check the Mars Protocol price prediction now!

MARS to Local Currencies

Mars Protocol (MARS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Protocol (MARS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MARS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mars Protocol (MARS)

How much is Mars Protocol (MARS) worth today?
The live MARS price in USD is 0.02497213 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MARS to USD price?
The current price of MARS to USD is $ 0.02497213. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mars Protocol?
The market cap for MARS is $ 6.68M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MARS?
The circulating supply of MARS is 266.47M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MARS?
MARS achieved an ATH price of 0.512804 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MARS?
MARS saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of MARS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MARS is -- USD.
Will MARS go higher this year?
MARS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MARS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Mars Protocol (MARS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-11 22:05:00Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
09-11 17:57:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
09-11 14:45:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
09-11 06:45:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
09-11 04:54:00Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
09-10 13:05:00Industry Updates
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion

Disclaimer

