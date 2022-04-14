Mars Protocol (MARS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mars Protocol (MARS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mars Protocol (MARS) Information What is Mars Protocol? Mars Protocol consists of a money market, called Red Bank, and a generalized credit primitive called Rover. Mars Protocol utilizes a so-called hub and outpost topology, whereby its base, Mars Hub acts as a command center for numerous outposts. Each outpost consists of an instance of Red Bank and Rover and the first of many outposts will be the Osmosis chain. Official Website: https://www.marsprotocol.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.marsprotocol.io Buy MARS Now!

Mars Protocol (MARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mars Protocol (MARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.88M $ 6.88M $ 6.88M Total Supply: $ 577.96M $ 577.96M $ 577.96M Circulating Supply: $ 266.47M $ 266.47M $ 266.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.93M $ 14.93M $ 14.93M All-Time High: $ 0.512804 $ 0.512804 $ 0.512804 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.02582931 $ 0.02582931 $ 0.02582931 Learn more about Mars Protocol (MARS) price

Mars Protocol (MARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Protocol (MARS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARS's tokenomics, explore MARS token's live price!

