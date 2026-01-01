Marvell xStock Price Today

The live Marvell xStock (MRVLX) price today is $ 80.5, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRVLX to USD conversion rate is $ 80.5 per MRVLX.

Marvell xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 244,335, with a circulating supply of 3.04K MRVLX. During the last 24 hours, MRVLX traded between $ 80.5 (low) and $ 80.5 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 104.07, while the all-time low was $ 74.88.

In short-term performance, MRVLX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -3.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 244.34K$ 244.34K $ 244.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.76M$ 39.76M $ 39.76M Circulation Supply 3.04K 3.04K 3.04K Total Supply 493,915.2300811258 493,915.2300811258 493,915.2300811258

The current Market Cap of Marvell xStock is $ 244.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MRVLX is 3.04K, with a total supply of 493915.2300811258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.76M.