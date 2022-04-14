Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marvin The Robot (MARVIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) Information Memecoin based on a robot character named Marvin. He is depressed, grumpy, and has some attitude. Deep down he has a good mechanical heart though, and is just looking to find some purpose and meaning in this thing we call life. What started off as just a simple memecoin idea has now evolved into a real presence as a bot in Telegram. With over 120 channels using Marvin the bot for engagement and special features. Official Website: https://marvinandroid.ai/ Buy MARVIN Now!

Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marvin The Robot (MARVIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 45.27K $ 45.27K $ 45.27K Total Supply: $ 9.47M $ 9.47M $ 9.47M Circulating Supply: $ 7.95M $ 7.95M $ 7.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.95K $ 53.95K $ 53.95K All-Time High: $ 0.00568945 $ 0.00568945 $ 0.00568945 All-Time Low: $ 0.00493127 $ 0.00493127 $ 0.00493127 Current Price: $ 0.00569589 $ 0.00569589 $ 0.00569589 Learn more about Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) price

Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARVIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARVIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARVIN's tokenomics, explore MARVIN token's live price!

MARVIN Price Prediction Want to know where MARVIN might be heading? Our MARVIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MARVIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!