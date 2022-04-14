Discover key insights into MATT (MATT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MATT (MATT) Information

MATT is the artistic digital token used to celebrate the internet meme culture impact made by none other than Matt Furie himself.

Boy's Club since '06, Matt Furie is the mastermind behind the most popular internet memes created from his characters Pepe, Brett, Andy, Landwolf, and even Spike.

$MATT is the artistic digital token Used to celebrate artistic creativity, and cultural impact made by internet memes!

Recognize the Furie Join the community that recognizes and celebrates Matt Furie's contributions to internet meme culture.