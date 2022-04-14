Max on ETH (MAXETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Max on ETH (MAXETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Max on ETH (MAXETH) Information This project is a tribute to Max from Because Bitcoin (his x.com handle is @maxbecausebtc). He has been a leader in the memecoin space who has helped educate thousands of cryptocurrency investors with integrity and honesty while helping to promote the boys club narrative surrounding the pepe memecoin. Members from his community have joined with our CTO team to rally around Max's mission and Max himself supports the project. Official Website: https://maxethcoin.com/ Buy MAXETH Now!

Max on ETH (MAXETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Max on ETH (MAXETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.11M $ 2.11M $ 2.11M Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.11M $ 2.11M $ 2.11M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Max on ETH (MAXETH) price

Max on ETH (MAXETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Max on ETH (MAXETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAXETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAXETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAXETH's tokenomics, explore MAXETH token's live price!

MAXETH Price Prediction Want to know where MAXETH might be heading? Our MAXETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MAXETH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!