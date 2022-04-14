Maxx (MAXX) Information

The artfolio moment is showing the power of harnessing memecoins as vehicles for artists. In this spirit, the Maxx team decided to launch one - MAXX. He's big. He likes art.

Maxx is the curator of the artfolio movement in memecoins, purpose made to bring joy and create value for the artistic community on Solana and beyond.

Through MAXX, the team will explore, experiment with, and create unique experiences to empower artists and their communities to connect, expand, and have fun again with art. Think bigger.