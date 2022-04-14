Medical Intelligence (MEDI) Tokenomics
Medical Intelligence In Your Pocket
MEDI is an AI-powered health companion that combines conversational and vision-enabled AI with a non-custodial wallet to simplify everyday health tasks. It helps users find credible information, book appointments, and keep their data secure and private.
The Healthcare System is Broken Rising costs, geographic barriers, administrative burden, and chronic disease management failures are creating a healthcare accessibility crisis that affects millions.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Medical Intelligence (MEDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Medical Intelligence (MEDI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEDI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEDI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
