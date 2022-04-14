meh on TON (MEH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into meh on TON (MEH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

meh on TON (MEH) Information A community-driven token on TON blockchain for those who don’t care about what others think. Originally a simple meme coin, it has now attracted a strong base of supporters, giving it the potential to expand further. Official Website: https://meh.promo Buy MEH Now!

meh on TON (MEH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for meh on TON (MEH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.06K All-Time High: $ 0.00221265 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

meh on TON (MEH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of meh on TON (MEH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEH's tokenomics, explore MEH token's live price!

MEH Price Prediction Want to know where MEH might be heading? Our MEH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MEH token's Price Prediction now!

