What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector.
The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance.
With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more.
About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for:
- Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem.
- Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts.
Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft
Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month):
- Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_
- Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo
- Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard
- Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/
- Website Active Users: 500K
Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs.
What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.
MELON (MELON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MELON (MELON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MELON (MELON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MELON (MELON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MELON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MELON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
