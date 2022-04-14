Meme Economic Forum (MEF) Information

THE TIME HAS COME TO FORM AN ALLIANCE TO TAKE OVER THE MEMESPACE, THE CRYPTO CABAL, AND THE WORLD PROPAGANDA MACHINE. WELCOME TO THE MEME ECONOMIC FORUM $MEF. THE MEME ECONOMIC FORUM (MEF) WILL SOON FLIP THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF). YOU WILL OWN MEMES AND YOU WILL BE HAPPY IS OUR SLOGAN. FOR NOW, THERE IS NO UTILITY FOR WE ARE A MEME COIN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.