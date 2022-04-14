Meme World Order (MWOR) Tokenomics
Meme World Order (MWOR) Information
memeworldorder $MWOR is live and ready to run The first Al-powered GameFi project on Solana built for action not empty hype The devs didn't disappear .We doubled down and delivered Token launched on Pump fun with same contract no relaunch Active liquidity on AMM and CLMM Spin2Earn Raid2Earn Burn2Win all working now Telegram mini games and leaderboards go live May 13 Over 50% of supply locked in staking and vesting contracts 105M tokens already burned all visible on-chain Buybacks and jackpots fully on-chain and trackable This isn't just another meme coin • SMWOR rewards players burns tokens and grows fast • Daily jackpots reset In-game activity fuels token burns. • The more $MWOR you hold the more you earn with the multiplier If you're done getting dumped on by tokens with no real use Hold SMWOR. Play to earn. Win every day Stay updated
Meme World Order (MWOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meme World Order (MWOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Meme World Order (MWOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Meme World Order (MWOR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MWOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MWOR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MWOR's tokenomics, explore MWOR token's live price!
MWOR Price Prediction
Want to know where MWOR might be heading? Our MWOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.