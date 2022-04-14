Memecoin (MEM) Tokenomics
Memecoin is the official token for Meme.com and our underlying asset layers.
Meme is a Memetic Asset Protocol that lives on our website. (https://meme.com/) Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on our platforms Meme Markets. Memecoin can be swapped for any mToken (e.g. mDoge, mPepe, mWojak) on a token bonding curve.
Markets can be discovered and created by anyone with Memecoin. Use Memecoin to build your portfolio and sponsor your favorite memes. Create a market around the next trend you perceive is going to flourish. Earn rewards in the form of tokens and NFTs for supporting the best performing memes and trends.
Meme.com creates the ability to quantify all information and their network effects in a trustless way. This is done using several different data streams including our NFT layer MarbleCards. (https://marble.cards/)
Welcome to a new asset class in blockchain, an open market for and around content where anyone can get exposure to things they believe in!
Understanding the tokenomics of Memecoin (MEM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
