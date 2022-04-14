Memerot (MEMEROT) Tokenomics

Memerot (MEMEROT) Information

Memerot aims to close the gap and help creators build stronger communities, tap into new audiences and earn passive income from their viral content. For too long the TikTok vibrant community, creators and their virality have been cleaved from crypto. Therefore, we wanted to help creators and community members expand their culture and mindshare through tokenising viral content. Basically, Memerot is a Tiktok token launcher that tokenizes virality. Users can create meme tokens by simply commenting under a TikTok video. It allows anyone to generate and own a token by engaging directly with content. By creating a token tied to a TikTok video, both the scouter (commenter) and the creator (video author) benefit from the attention it generates — turning views into value. It really is as simple as that. No coding. No developer expertise. No crypto wallets. Just tokenising virality. In order to incentivise this ideology shift and help close the market gap, we’ve designed an incentives model that rewards the main actors of our flywheel and also ensure a deflationary mechanism for the $MEMEROT token.

Official Website:
https://memerot.xyz

Market Cap:
$ 228.07K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 712.60M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 320.04K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00109721
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00032005
Memerot (MEMEROT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Memerot (MEMEROT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEMEROT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEMEROT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MEMEROT's tokenomics, explore MEMEROT token's live price!

