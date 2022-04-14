Discover key insights into Memesis World (MEMS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Memesis World (MEMS) Information

Memesis World is a Telegram-native Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. It allows players to earn MEMS tokens by tapping, completing daily and weekly tasks, and climbing competitive leaderboards – all directly inside a simple Telegram Mini-App.

Beyond the game, Memesis is expanding into a full Web3 gaming infrastructure:

Partner+ – enabling game studios to integrate Play-to-Earn or loyalty systems through a ready-to-use SDK.

Playground – allowing independent developers to publish and monetize games directly within the Memesis ecosystem.

Memesis aims to onboard millions of Web2 players into Web3 by combining fun gameplay, seamless user experience, and real token rewards.