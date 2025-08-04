Memesis World Price (MEMS)
Memesis World (MEMS) is currently trading at 0.00947526 USD with a market cap of $ 4.74M USD. MEMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MEMS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MEMS price information.
During today, the price change of Memesis World to USD was $ +0.00018493.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Memesis World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Memesis World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Memesis World to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00018493
|+1.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Memesis World: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.99%
-12.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Memesis World is a Telegram-native Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. It allows players to earn MEMS tokens by tapping, completing daily and weekly tasks, and climbing competitive leaderboards – all directly inside a simple Telegram Mini-App. Beyond the game, Memesis is expanding into a full Web3 gaming infrastructure: Partner+ – enabling game studios to integrate Play-to-Earn or loyalty systems through a ready-to-use SDK. Playground – allowing independent developers to publish and monetize games directly within the Memesis ecosystem. Memesis aims to onboard millions of Web2 players into Web3 by combining fun gameplay, seamless user experience, and real token rewards.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
