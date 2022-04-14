Discover key insights into MeowIstanbul (MEOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MeowIstanbul (MEOW) Information

MeowIstanbul is a meme coin project built on Solana, designed to support real-world impact through Web3 technology. Its core utility is MeowMap, a live community-driven map for Istanbul’s stray cats — where users can mark feeding points, shelters, vets, and pet shops.

The project redirects ad revenue toward feeding programs via a transparent Mama Fund, and aims to empower local animal welfare efforts. MeowIstanbul combines meme culture with social responsibility, backed by a map infrastructure partnership with Başarsoft, one of Turkey’s leading geospatial companies.

$MEOW is not just a token — it’s a movement for urban compassion, transparency, and decentralized community action.