The live Merck xStock price today is 107.73 USD.MRKX market cap is 282,744 USD. Track real-time MRKX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Merck xStock Price (MRKX)

1 MRKX to USD Live Price:

$107.73
$107.73
-0.40%1D
Merck xStock (MRKX) Live Price Chart
Merck xStock Price Today

The live Merck xStock (MRKX) price today is $ 107.73, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRKX to USD conversion rate is $ 107.73 per MRKX.

Merck xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 282,744, with a circulating supply of 2.62K MRKX. During the last 24 hours, MRKX traded between $ 107.73 (low) and $ 108.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 111.99, while the all-time low was $ 94.56.

In short-term performance, MRKX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Merck xStock (MRKX) Market Information

$ 282.74K
--
$ 44.72M
2.62K
415,087.1211340665
The current Market Cap of Merck xStock is $ 282.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MRKX is 2.62K, with a total supply of 415087.1211340665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.72M.

Merck xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 107.73
24H Low
$ 108.17
24H High

$ 107.73
$ 108.17
$ 111.99
$ 94.56
0.00%

-0.40%

-0.24%

-0.24%

Merck xStock (MRKX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Merck xStock to USD was $ -0.43505.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Merck xStock to USD was $ +8.4640013640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Merck xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Merck xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.43505-0.40%
30 Days$ +8.4640013640+7.86%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Merck xStock

Merck xStock (MRKX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MRKX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Merck xStock (MRKX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Merck xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Merck xStock (MRKX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

About Merck xStock

How much is Merck xStock worth right now?

Merck xStock is currently trading at ₹9727.442074554435000, with a price movement of -0.40% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MRKX going up or down today?

MRKX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Mantle Ecosystem,TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Merck xStock today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MRKX.

What makes Merck xStock different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Mantle Ecosystem,TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, MRKX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MRKX exists in the market?

There are 2624.453056968944 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Merck xStock's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹10112.097261016905000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹8538.261603730320000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Merck xStock

Merck xStock (MRKX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

