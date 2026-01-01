Merck xStock Price Today

The live Merck xStock (MRKX) price today is $ 107.73, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRKX to USD conversion rate is $ 107.73 per MRKX.

Merck xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 282,744, with a circulating supply of 2.62K MRKX. During the last 24 hours, MRKX traded between $ 107.73 (low) and $ 108.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 111.99, while the all-time low was $ 94.56.

In short-term performance, MRKX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Merck xStock (MRKX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 282.74K$ 282.74K $ 282.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.72M$ 44.72M $ 44.72M Circulation Supply 2.62K 2.62K 2.62K Total Supply 415,087.1211340665 415,087.1211340665 415,087.1211340665

