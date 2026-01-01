mertcash Price Today

The live mertcash (MEC) price today is $ 0, with a 5.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MEC.

mertcash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 36,279, with a circulating supply of 761.53M MEC. During the last 24 hours, MEC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0039766, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MEC moved -5.32% in the last hour and +9.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

mertcash (MEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.28K$ 36.28K $ 36.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.28K$ 36.28K $ 36.28K Circulation Supply 761.53M 761.53M 761.53M Total Supply 761,530,423.229693 761,530,423.229693 761,530,423.229693

