MetaDAO is a fundraising and governance platform on Solana that uses futarchy, a model where decisions are made by market prices rather than direct voting. In MetaDAO’s system, holders of the native META token don’t vote with tokens; instead, they trade in conditional markets (decision markets) that determine whether a proposal passes or fails based on the token’s price outcome. This “let the markets decide” approach means that if traders believe a proposed action will increase the value of the META token, the market will reflect optimism and the proposal will pass; if the market anticipates a negative impact, the proposal will fail. The underlying thesis is that good decisions will drive the token’s price up, and bad decisions will drive it down, allowing the market’s collective intelligence to evaluate proposals automatically. This concept was originally described by economist Robin Hanson (“vote on values, but bet on beliefs”). MetaDAO implements this vision by using the DAO’s own token price as the objective metric, simplifying futarchy into a practical onchain governance system.